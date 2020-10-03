Tottenham Team News at Man United: Lo Celso, Son, Bale

Tottenham will be without two key players ahead of their visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday. The North Londoners come into this game high on confidence after clinching a spot in the Europa League group stages. But they will have a couple of injury problems when they face Jose Mourinho’s former team.
The prematch trading of barbs, between Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, started over a week ago.
Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday, Oct 4, Old Trafford
Team News: Tottenham United
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham United
Odds: Tottenham win 3/1 Draw 14/5 United win 66/67
The big absentee will be winger Heung-min Son who is a doubt for the game. He did not play any part in the midweek victories over Chelsea and Maccabi Haifa with a hamstring issue. If he doesn’t play, it will be a big loss on the attacking front.
The other big doubt for Sunday will be Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. He scored a brace in the Europa League playoff but had to come off at half time. It is reported that he picked up a knock and we will have to wait and see if he is fit. The recent returnee Gareth Bale (knee) is still making his way to full fitness so will not be available for the United game.
Spurs and Mourinho will want to do well against United but it is going to be a tough match. The hosts have a strong team and they have a dangerous attack. The North Londoners will want to defend as a unit to prevent them from gaining any advantage.
Having players like Son and Lo Celso miss out could be a big problem for the manager, but he certainly has players who can replace them. With Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli, they have reinforcements to be sure. The visitors have done well to handle a very tight schedule and now that they have secured European football, the can ease into the international break.
This will give them some momentum going into Sunday's game, one where Mourinho will be extra motivated to come away with the three points. Tottenham have a real challenge on their hands but if they can replicate their recent performances, they have a strong chance of winning.
