Tottenham Team News at Arsenal: Lo Celso, Gil, Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to have Giovani Lo Celso back in the mix for the North London derby on Sunday, but their remaining trio of injury absentees, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil, will remain sidelined here.

Other than that quartet, Spurs do not have any other fitness concerns ahead of this clash.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 2pm, Emirates Stadium, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

PL Form: Arsenal WWDWW Tottenham Hotspur WWWWD

PL Standing: Arsenal 4th, 13 pts Tottenham Hotspur 2nd, 13 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 56% Draw 22% Tottenham Hotspur 22%

As for Arsenal, we’ll cover their fitness situation in a separate post later, as we’ll see what happens in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash versus PSV Eindhoven later tonight. Perhaps the Gunners will emerge unscathed on the injury front.

No matter what happens, Spurs will enter this match with an advantage on their arch-rivals, in terms of rest.

Tottenham have no European football of which to speak of this season, and with UEFA competition kicking off this midweek, the next weekend brings the first opportunity to see if the fresher legs will pay off for them.

This is certainly as big a North London derby as we’ve seen in quite awhile, so expect plenty more preview material to come.

