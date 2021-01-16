Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Sheffield United: Lo Celso, Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur visits Sheffield United on Sunday in a Premier League fixture matching up two sides that are far off the pace that they need to be right now. Both Spurs and the Blades are far below the cut-off line that they aspire to be above when all is said and done.
For Tottenham, they need to leapfrog a couple teams and pick up some more points in order to get back into the top four. With Sheffield, they’re entrenched at the bottom and really need to pick up the pace, and soon, in order to avoid the drop.
Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm GMT, Jan 17, Bramall Lane
Table Position: Tottenham 6th, 30 pts Sheffield 20th, 5 pts
Premier League Form Guide Tottenham DWDLL Sheffield WLLLD
Odds: Tottenham -167 Sheffield +475 Draw +275
TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)
Team News for Both Sides
Starting with Spurs, they are still without long term injury absentee Giovani Lo Celso, but Steven Bergwijn could be back, after having missed the last two due to illness.
Flipping over to the Blades, the could be without as many as seven players for this one. Injuries are one major why this is the bottom side of the league. Sander Berge (toe), Jack O’Connell (knee) and Jack Robinson are ruled out of this one.
Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock all face late fitness tests.
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Sheffield 1
The Blades just got their very first win of the season, but don’t expect that result to kickstart a hot streak by any means.
