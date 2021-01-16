Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Sheffield United: Lo Celso, Bergwijn

January 16, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Tottenham Hotspur visits Sheffield United on Sunday in a Premier League fixture matching up two sides that are far off the pace that they need to be right now. Both Spurs and the Blades are far below the cut-off line that they aspire to be above when all is said and done.

For Tottenham, they need to leapfrog a couple teams and pick up some more points in order to get back into the top four. With Sheffield, they’re entrenched at the bottom and really need to pick up the pace, and soon, in order to avoid the drop.

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: 2pm GMT, Jan 17, Bramall Lane

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here

Table Position:  Tottenham 6th, 30 pts  Sheffield 20th, 5 pts

Premier League Form Guide  Tottenham DWDLL    Sheffield WLLLD

Odds: Tottenham -167   Sheffield +475   Draw +275

TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)

Team News for Both Sides

Starting with Spurs, they are still without long term injury absentee Giovani Lo Celso, but Steven Bergwijn could be back, after having missed the last two due to illness.

Flipping over to the Blades, the could be without as many as seven players for this one. Injuries are one major why this is the bottom side of the league. Sander Berge (toe), Jack O’Connell (knee) and Jack Robinson are ruled out of this one.

Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock all face late fitness tests.

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Sheffield 1

The Blades just got their very first win of the season, but don’t expect that result to kickstart a hot streak by any means.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of  “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish