Tottenham Team News vs Fulham: Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale

Tottenham will be at home to Fulham on Wednesday as they look to end the year on a bright note. Let’s take a look at the injuries they will have to deal with for this London derby.
Spurs haven’t exactly had the best of times in the last few games of their Premier League campaign. They’ve had a run of form that has seen them go winless in four and fall to fifth place in the table. Fulham present a good opportunity for the North Londoners to turn the tide. Go here for the Tottenham starting XI prediction for this match.
The biggest fitness concern here is that of Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester City, and he will be on the sidelines for a couple more weeks.
Another player that might not make it in time for Wednesday’s London derby is winger Gareth Bale, who is still recovering from injury. He was noticeably limping when he got subbed off against Stoke City last week, and in all probability won’t be fit for this game.
Apart from these two, there are no injury concerns or suspensions for Spurs to contend with and that is great news. They will definitely be putting out a strong team, in hopes that their attacking play will be better than what it was on Sunday.
One of the reasons why Spurs couldn’t hold on for a win at the weekend was that they did not create enough. Despite scoring in the first minute, they looked rather tame in attack and that is not something you expect from a team that has both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.
They will have to play like they did a month or so ago where they dominated proceedings . Jose Mourinho will be banking on his players to produce the goods and ensure that the three points remain with Spurs.
Tottenham, despite their recent unimpressive form, will be confident of getting the win against their London rivals.
Fulham are a good team, but they will be no match for the firepower that is at the disposal of the North Londoners. This should be seen as a match where both Son and Kane will be looking to put their stamp on it and show what they are capable of.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
