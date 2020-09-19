Tottenham Team News vs Southampton: Lo Celso, Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur go into Sunday’s Premier League game at Southampton FC with no new injuries or suspensions to contend with, and a squad that is close to full strength.
Spurs got their season back on track in midweek with a come from behind 2-1 win against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League qualifiers. Goals from Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele provided the victory. They will now have to deal with a Southampton team who are tough to beat at home.
Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Noon Sunday, Sept. 20
Odds: Southampton (+210) Spurs (+130) Draw (+235)
Jose Mourinho will be happy that there are no new problems when it comes to his squad’s availability. There was a welcome return to the first team for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on Thursday, as he missed out on the Everton game.
Serge Aurier will have to pass a late fitness test in order to be ready for this game, but it appears that he’s more likely to miss out.
Japhet Tanganga is still nursing a long-term injury and remains a couple of weeks away. Tottenham have a healthy squad apart from these two players and there are no suspension worries ahead of this game either.
It was important from Spurs’ perspective to get the job done on Thursday. If they had lost, they would have been left without any European football at all this season. They still have two more games before they can reach the group stages, but getting that win will give them a huge confidence boost.
That confidence will be needed against a team that is as strong and disciplined as Ralph Hassenhutl’s Southampton side. Tottenham will have to put in a strong showing in order to get their Premier League season on track. Having a player like Lo Celso back will certainly help.
With Aurier being a doubt for Sunday, his place could be taken by new signing Matt Doherty, who will look to make a mark at his new club. It won't be easy, but fans will be hoping that Tottenham get another win this week.
