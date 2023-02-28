Tottenham Hotspur visit Sheffield United tomorrow night for a FA Cup fifth round clash. If Spurs win, this will mark their first quarterfinal appearance in this competition since 2017-18. Get there, and well, perhaps Spurs will be on their way towards finally ending their trophy drought (2008 League Cup).

While there aren’t a ton of fresh injury concerns for either side tomorrow night, the list of injury absentees, when combined for both sides, is lengthy. So let’s just dive right in.

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 1, 7:55 pm, Bramall Lane

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This is the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides since 1957-58

Stat Pack: Tottenham have been eliminated in this exact round of the FA Cup the past three seasons

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with Tottenham, where No. 1 and team captain Hugo Lloris (knee) remains at least a couple, more likely a few, weeks away. Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL) is done for the season. Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain long term injury absentees and won’t feature in this one.

Flipping over to Sheffield, George Baldock has recovered from a hamstring injury and resumed training. He is in contention to feature in this one. However, the news is not as good for the likes of:

Jack O’Connell (knee) Enda Stevens (muscle), Billy Sharp (ankle), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (also a hamstring injury),

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 0

Look for the Spurs to dispatch the Blades in midweek.

