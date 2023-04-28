Tottenham Team News at Liverpool: Lloris, Royal, Bissouma

The draw with Manchester United yesterday was actually a loss in the big picture. When you play one of the team’s you’re chasing for a top four spot and you gain no ground- it is a net loss. Coupled with the fact that another team that Spurs are chasing, Newcastle United, won yesterday, well, now you’re really out of the picture for Champions League qualification.

Now they’ll visit Liverpool, a side that despite all their issues this season, should surpass Spurs when all is said and done.

Tottenham at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sun April 30, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK at Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 17% Draw `21% Liverpool 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 54 pts DLLWD Liverpool 6th, 53 pts WWWLL

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Ryan Mason says he’s ready to take on the role of full time manager, and kudos to him for being so ambitious, because this club is a big project to say the least. Mason will be without the services of five players due to injury, most notably, team captain Hugo Lloris. The shot-stopper has a hip problem.

Also sidelined for this one are: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh).

