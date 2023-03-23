Tottenham Transfer Talk: Lloris, Kane, Costa, Henderson

We already look at the concept of Dean Henderson moving to Tottenham Hotspur, as part of a deal that would see Harry Kane going the other way, from a Manchester United perspective. Now has come the time to look at it from a Spurs perspective.

Kane may want to leave, and who could blame him, but according to an ESPN article today, the price tag would be: “£100 million and there is an acceptance at the club that negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would not be straightforward and any deal could drag on until very late in the window.”

Yikes! It sounds like it would be even more annoyingly tedious and painfully protracted than the Kane to Manchester City transfer saga of a couple summers ago. Also, this swap deal, if it were to happen, would lead to a domino theory of subsequent other transfer moves. Tottenham team captain and current number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris would need to be moved on?

Caught Offside has more on the uncertain future for Lloris at this link. The ESPN report states that Dean Henderson isn’t the only option that Tottenham are considering as a Lloris replacement. Another England keeper, Jordan Pickford, is also in the picture, but he won’t leave unless Everton are relegated.

Henderson, 26, is contracted to MUFC until 2025 with the club option of an additional year, but his career is going nowhere with these loan moves. He’s out on loan at Nottingham Forest right now, and has spent previous seasons as a loanee to Sheffield United. He wants regular first team football, ahead of the 2024 Euros and the 2026 World Cup, and maybe he can get that at Tottenham, provided Lloris has left.

If not Henderson, then Portugal and Porto prodigy Diogo Costa, who has been pursued by Chelsea, might be the answer.

He reportedly has a release clause of €75 million, which, obviously is a lot of money, so Todd Boehly’s top people will hope to talk that fee down. They may not be able to do so, given how Spurs and United are also said to be interested in the player.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories