Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Arsenal: Lloris, Davies, Moura

Tottenham head to the Emirates Stadium in the early Saturday kick-off to take on arch-rivals Arsenal. Revenge will be on Tottenham’s mind. Spurs women’s side were humbled in front of nearly 50,000 fans last weekend at the Emirates in a historic WSL fixture between the two clubs.

Finding the back of the net has not been an issue for Tottenham when they have faced Arsenal in recent times. Spurs have scored at least once in each of their last ten meetings against their local rivals in all competitions. It is their second longest scoring run against Arsenal. That remains well short of their record of 24 matches between 1955 and 1967.



It is the first time in fifteen years that these two rivals have met with either side on top of the table. If Tottenham wins, it will be the first time in top-flight history that either side has beaten the other to replace them at the summit of the league.

This clash is the definition of the big match feel.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 12.30 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 18pts WWL-W Tottenham 3rd, 17pts WDW-W

Team News

Tottenham doesn’t have a lot of injury concerns heading into this match. Although, the players who have question marks over them can definitely be crucial players.

Hugo Lloris

The French goalkeeper has been tremendous this season for Tottenham. We consider him a better than 50% chance to line up in this one. Lloris withdrew from international duty after picking up a slight thigh concern. Antonio Conte will hope he will be fit for this one.

Spurs are simply a better side with the Frenchman between the sticks.

Ben Davies

Welsh defender Ben Davies missed the huge 6-2 victory over Leicester just prior to the international break, after coming down with a knee injury. He didn’t feature during the international break. The hope has always been that he will return for this clash.

We consider him a better than 50% chance to play.

Lucas Moura

Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura has become more of a fringe player at the club since compatriot Richarlison joined in the summer. Originally, he was earmarked to return in mid-September after suffering inflammation of the tendons in his leg.

He played no part in the Leicester match prior to the international break and is considered a 50/50 chance to appear in this match.

Stuey’s Two Cents

In a weekend of big clashes, this one could end up being the biggest. Tottenham haven’t wowed fans so far this season, but they sit just one point behind league leaders Arsenal. If results elsewhere go their way, the winner of this clash will sit atop the league uncontested.

That could build invaluable momentum heading into the really crazy schedule that precedes the unprecedented World Cup break.

