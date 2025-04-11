Tottenham Hotspur are basically underdogs at Wolves on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly, Tottenham, not Wolverhampton Wanderers, are the team that is not the favorite in this one. This really is a dead rubber kind of match. Spurs, despite having a very impressive +13 goal differential, are buried deep on the second page of the standings. And they have no hopes of getting up off it.

As for Wolves, they’re safely going to stay up this season, as the relegation race is now settled.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. April 13, 2pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 43% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 30%

PL Form: Wolves LDWWW 17th, 32 pts Tottenham Hotspur 14th, 37 pts LDLLW

So with all that said, maybe this is a chance to get some of the kids and reserves some major tick in the second half? I guess we’ll see, but we still think the regular first-team guys will be in the lineup form the off.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction vs Wolves

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

