The sixth all-England European final will soon be upon us, but we’ve never seen one quite like this. Tottenham Hotspur takes on Manchester United in the Terribly Awful in the Domestic League but Yet Still Here Cup. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu has now experienced the entire life cycle of being in the crosshairs of the British media.

In his first season at the helm, Postecoglu was considered a likable Aussie blokey-bloke, livening up press conferences that would otherwise be tedious.

Europa League Final FYIs

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wed May 21, 9pm, Estadio San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, CBS Sports Network

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Fun Fact: This will be the fourth Europa League Final to be contested between two teams from the same nation, and the first since 2019 (Arsenal vs Chelsea).

This season, well he turned the media off with his boast that he always wins trophies during his second season at a club (some braggadocio that he will actually back up here with a W).

It led to sparring with journalists, and eventually, numerous reporters have already declared his time at THFC over; regardless of how this match ends.

That’s a difficult situation, to be sure.

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction v United (UEL Final)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Wilson Odobert; Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

