Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur will be hosting Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in the Premier League and they will welcome back two important players to the team.
Spurs had a disappointing night in Belgium in the Europa League as they lost 1-0 to Royal Antwerp. They will be looking to turn things around at the weekend and hope to get back to winning ways. Jose Mourinho is sure to make some changes to his team. So who will he go with?
The good news is that both Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are set for a return to the first team. Both of them did not travel to Belgium, so they will be fresh for Sunday’s game. As for injuries, the only player missing is Japhet Tanganga.
With the North Londoners lining up in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, we will continue to see Hugo Lloris in goal. The defence will undergo a few changes especially now that Dier has returned. Serge Aurier will make way for Matt Doherty, and the other two changes will be in the centre back area.
Both Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies won’t be starting on Sunday. In their place, it will be Toby Alderweireld and the returnee, Dier. Reguilon will keep his place on the left side of defence.
Further changes will be made in the midfield with both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko coming in. They will be replacing Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso.
The first duo mentioned have been crucial in the Spurs success this season. Their combination of skill and power makes them an ideal combination.
Ahead of them, the three that will play will be the returning Ndombele, with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura. Son is the League’s top scorer this season, and he will be looked upon to bring his scoring touch once again.
The Frenchman on the other hand, has transformed his status in this Tottenham team and has become an important part of it and the striker leading the line will be Harry Kane who was rested on Thursday. The combination play between this four will be crucial in getting Spurs a win over Brighton.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Brighton (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
