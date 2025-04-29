While Tottenham Hotspur looked brutally awful on Sunday at Liverpool, the UEFA Europa League is an entirely different animal. While you might not be too high on Spurs chances this Thursday, consider the track record of their opponent: Bodo/Glimt. The Norwegian club has lost all three of their previous clashes with English competition.

Bodo/Glimt fell to Manchester United in the UEL group stages earlier this season, and also found themselves bested by Arsenal in the 2022-23 edition of this competition.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Fun Fact: This is Spurs’ ninth European semifinal, and first since the 2018-19 Champions League tie with Ajax, which they won.

You can say without hyperbole that this is the biggest match of the season, obviously, so manager Ange Postecoglu will go with the strongest side possible, and we think that it will look something like what is listed out here below.

And yes, we do think that Son will be fit, and will get a first team assignment.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction vs Bodo/Glimt

Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

