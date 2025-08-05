It’s the final preseason warm-up for Tottenham Hotspur, and it comes in the form of a trip to Bayern Munich. After this clash comes a trophy match, the UEFA Super Cup versus Paris Saint-Germain, and that one, obviously will count. Then of course, the regular season will be here, and with that, all the games count.

So this exhibition match in Bavaria, which will see Mathys Tel, Harry Kane and Joao Palhinha renew old acquaintances with the other side, takes on an added level of importance.

Club Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Bayern Munich

Official Name: Telekom Cup

Kickoff: Aug 7, 5:30 GMT, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News for Both Clubs: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur

Or at least by your typical preseason friendly standards, this clash is a bit more important. Will Palhinha make his Spurs debut here? Will it come in the first team?

Yes, we think that will occur in this one. We also think Destiny Udogie will be back for this one, but will only feature off the bench, not from the jump. Dominic Solanke should be back, and on the team sheet for the opening kick.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Bayern Munich

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Betancur, Joao Palhinha; Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus; Dominic Solanke

