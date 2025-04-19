Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain James Maddison suffered a massive blow to the head last night, in Spurs’ 1-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt, a result which gave them a 2-1 win in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie, and thus, a berth in the UEL semifinals.

Maddison suffered the injury on a collision with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos, and the impact was severe enough that it forced Maddison out of the game.

Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Mon. April 21, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 35% Draw 26% Tottenham Hotspur 39%

PL Form: Nottingham Forest WWWLL 4th, 57 pts Tottenham Hotspur 15th, 37 pts DLLWL

Team News

This play also won Spurs a penalty, which Dominic Solanke stepped up and converted. That was the decisive goal in the match, and with that result, the tie itself.

In other words, Maddison literally took one for the team, and although he got injured, he helped lead the post victory celebration later on.

“He is fine,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu said afterward.

“Unbelievable courage in that moment to put his body on the line, knowing full well that he was going to get a pretty severe knock.

“He is sore, but I’m sure that has all been numb, knowing that he has helped us progress to the semi-finals!”

Supposedly he is even in contention for Monday night, so his injury has proven to be pretty minor.

Otherwise there are no new injury/fitness/unavailability concerns right now.

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Dominic Solanke

