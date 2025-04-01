Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Chelsea FC

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu is having a rough season, but as long as his side remains alive in the UEFA Europa League, it’s hard to imagine him getting the sack. Of course, a bad showing at Chelsea FC on Thursday could turn up the heat on his seat a little bit.

The optics on it would be bad, to say the least. Chelsea versus Tottenham is always spirited, to say the least.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. April 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Full Injury List in Detail: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 21% Chelsea FC 58%

So if Spurs could somehow pull off a big road upset here, well, it would at least raise the spirits of their supporters a bit, at least for awhile, in this season of discontent.

One thing about this match, both sides will be rested. It’s the last of the midweek fixtures, after an international break that was elongated due to the FA Cup quarterfinals, of which neither side participated.

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction at Chelsea FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

