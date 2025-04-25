Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu won’t likely field a weakened first team when his side visits Anfield on Sunday. You’ll see the usual starters versus Liverpool FC, but when the second half comes along, expect lots of subs. Postecoglu needs to keep one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semifinal tie, first leg, with Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs are still playing for a trophy in Europe, so that comes first on the priority list. Domestically, what happens this weekend is irrelevant to them.

Liverpool FC vs Tottenham FYIs

Sunday, April 27, 4:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 9% Draw 14% Liverpool FC 77%

Liverpool are champions-elect. All they need here is a draw or better to be officially crowned champions. Even if they don’t get that last single point here, they will still have four more matches left after this weekend to obtain it. It is a foregone conclusion- Tottenham’s North London rivals will finish as runners-up in the league for the third straight season.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Liverpool FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

