Tottenham-Leyton Orient Clash Called Off Due to Covid Outbreak

Tottenham’s third round Carabao Cup game at Leyton Orient was called off before kick-off with several players on the League Two side testing positive for Coronavirus.
Spurs came into Tuesday’s game full of confidence after a dominant 5-2 league win over Southampton. This was to be one of two games that they would be playing in midweek, so getting it called off provides them a chance to get some much needed rest.
On Monday, Orient released a statement saying that a number of their players had tested positive for the virus. They also mentioned that they have informed the North London side and the EFL with a further announcement to be made.
That announcement came from EFL who confirmed that the game had been called off, but they did not reveal whether it is a postponement or Spurs will be offered a bye. The EFL statement said:
“Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regard to the implications of the decision not to play tonight’s game and a further update will be provided in due course.”
If Tottenham were to get the win because of a forfeit, they will be relieved. This is because of the high number of games they will have to play this month.
They travel to Macedonia to take on Shkendija in a Europa League playoff on Thursday, and will then entertain Newcastle United at home on Sunday.
Since we do not know the ultimate result of this game, there is a possibility that the third-round tie could be replayed. If that were to happen, it will further complicate the already congested start to the season. Jose Mourinho already has a lot on his plate, as he has made it known a couple times, and this adds to that.
The focus will now shift towards the Europa League where Spurs need a win to reach the final playoff round. This is a good time for the senior members of the squad to stand and be counted. The best course of action would be to put this fixture behind them and concentrate on Thursday.
With this day off, Tottenham will now be able to field a strong team and that should be enough to get them over the line.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind