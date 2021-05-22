Leicester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Could Leicester City suffer the same kind of late disappointment in back to back seasons? Last year, Leicester spent most of the term up in the top four, only to fall out on Championship Sunday and then have to settle for Europa League competition in the next campaign.
This season they fell out of the top four, on goal differential, just before the season finale. Now it’s up to not just the Foxes, to beat Tottenham Hotspur to avoid going back to the UEL. They’re going to need help from Chelsea and Liverpool’s opponents, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, in order to qualify for the Champions League.
Tottenham vs Leicester City FYIs
Kick-off Time: 4 PM GMT, 23 May Sunday, King Power Stadium
Odds: Leicester City win -103, Tottenham win +230, draw +290
TV: NBCSN
Form Guide PL: Tottenham (WWLWL) Leicester City (WDLWL)
Leicester City Team News
Being sans Jonny Evans for a huge game like this is a huge blow, as he was re-injured in the FA Cup final triumph over the blues. Meanwhile Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain out. Additionally, Cengiz Under is a strong doubt, so it would be very surprising if he features here.
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction
Kasper Schmeichel; Marc Albrighton, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
