Just when Tottenham Hotspur were getting healthy again…another injury blow strikes. Dejan Kulusevski, arguably the team’s best/most consistent performer this season, is reportedly dealing with a foot injury.

Kulusevski is expected to miss out on Thursday’s visit to AZ Alkmaar, and he may miss out on the weekend Premier League fixture as well.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. March 6, 5:45pm, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This is just the second ever competitive meeting between these sides, with the first coming earlier this season in the UEL group stages, matchday three. Tottenham won that first meeting 1-0.

Spurs Team News

Kulusevski will be missed, as he is one of the few star players who hasn’t been hit by injury…until just now obviously. There is some good news however. Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies and Dominic Solanke are all in line to return to the squad soon, perhaps even on Thursday night.

If not, those comebacks could come on the weekend. The timeline for Richarlison is not too far behind that group.

And then finally, Radu Dragusin of course remains out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories