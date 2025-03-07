Tottenham Hotspur have had a pretty bad week, and it could get worse come Sunday when they host surprisingly good AFC Bournemouth. As has been the case all season long, there are numerous injury concerns to cover with Tottenham, and we’ll cover the latest, in regards to Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Ben Davies.

We’ll also get you up to speed on everybody else as well.

AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Wed. Feb 26, 7:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth 40% Draw 24% Tottenham 36%

PL Form: AFC Bournemouth WLWLL 7th, 44 pts Tottenham 13th, 33 pts LWWWL

Spurs Team News

We start with Kulusevski, arguably the team’s best player this season. We won’t see Kulusevski again until the other side of the international break, due to his ankle problem.

“Deki is the only one [who hasn’t travelled],” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said on Wednesday.

“He’s got a knock on the foot, [and] it’s got a bit sore in the last couple of weeks. He’s been able to train and play, but it wasn’t getting better. He’s unlikely to be back before the international break.”

As for Solanke, he missed the 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar with lower back pain, but he should be fine to feature on the weekend; provided he passes a late fitness test.

“With Dom, I think he got a knee into the backside, so it’s probably a bit sore,” Postecoglu said. “It’s a knock, so hopefully, it settles down pretty quickly.”

The same is true with Davies, who’s been dealing with a knock.

Said Postecoglu: “He’s training at the moment so we will see how he feels. He’s definitely progressed, and he feels good, so we will see how we go in the next 24/48 hours. He has a chance, but we will see how he goes.”

Finally, Richarlison could come back next weekend, potentially, while Radu Dragusin is out for the season.

