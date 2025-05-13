Tottenham Hotspur have a couple new fitness concerns as they prep for Friday night’s trip to Aston Villa. Dejan Kulusevski suffered a knee injury, last time out, but Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu expects to be able to clear him for Friday night.

“He should be OK, [I was] just talking to him,” Postecoglu said of Kulusevski on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 16, 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 70% Draw 17% Aston Villa 13%

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 17th, 38 pts, LLLDL Aston Villa 6th, 63 pts, WWLWW

Tottenham Team News

“The medical team are not too concerned, more of a [knee] knock than anything else, so we’re hoping he should be OK.” The other new concern pertains the seldom-used youngster Dane Scarlett. He has a groin injury that will require surgery, and thus, shut him down until preseason.

The statement:

“Dane has had an operation, he was carrying a groin injury all year, and we decided to get the operation done so he’s ready for pre-season.”

And then finally, Radu Dragusin, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison are likewise out of commission until next season.

