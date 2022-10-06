Tottenham Hotspur Team News at Brighton: Kulusevski, Emerson

It is fair to say that this past week has not been a good one for Tottenham Hotspur. First, Arsenal outclassed them in the North London Derby. Then they were held to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Champions League draw leaves them within a logjam of teams in the Group D standings.

There is no time to dwell on that now; as is the nature of the 2022/23 campaign. Its relentless fixture schedule means that Spurs will need to pick themselves back up in time for a tricky clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at The Amex.

New Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi made a fantastic start to life in the EPL, earning a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. The truth of the matter is that they deserved to win that match, and they will be tricky opposition for Antonio Conte’s men here.

Tottenham at Brighton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 8, 2022, at 5.30 pm UK at The Amex

Google Result Probability: Brighton 34% Draw 28% Spurs 38%

PL Position, Form Guide: Brighton 4th, 14pts WWLWD Spurs 3rd, 17pts WDWWL

Team News

Tottenham has four players who will miss this fixture. Emerson Royal will miss the next three matches after picking up a straight red card for an ugly tackle in the North London Derby.

Elsewhere, Japhet Tanganga has picked up a knock and won’t be seen for some time. He is currently being assessed by the Tottenham medical staff, but he’s definitely been ruled out of the Brighton fixture. We will have more news on his injury by the time the next Spurs fixture rolls around.

Dejan Kulusevski is an unlikely starter versus The Seagulls. The Swedish attacker reported back from national duty with a thigh injury. He will miss at least two weeks with this injury, as per The Daily Mail.

Lucas Moura remains out with a ‘worrying’ leg injury. There is no definite timeline for his return, but it is becoming increasingly unlikely that we will see the Brazilian playing again before the World Cup in Qatar.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This is a real danger game for Tottenham. Brighton has been tremendous so far this season and showed against Liverpool that the change in manager won’t affect them. This could be a classic. Spurs should be out for redemption after a winless week. The prospect of taking third spot with a victory should motivate Brighton as well. This is what the Premier League is all about.

