Tottenham suffered their first league defeat this past weekend. Unfortunately for them, it was the one match they absolutely hate to lose. The North London Derby. After falling behind to a Thomas Partey wonder strike, Harry Kane levelled things up from the spot and things were all level at halftime.

The second half did not go Antonio Conte’s team’s way as Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka handed Arsenal the victory over their most bitter rivals. Emerson Royal got himself sent off for a horrible tackle. That will not affect his availability for this match, hover.

Spurs have the chance to turn it around relatively quickly as they take on reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt on match day three of the UEFA Champions League.

Both sides have had a win and a loss so far in this campaign. The next two matches [in which they face each other] will go a long way in determining who will qualify for the knockout phase from Group D.

Tottenham at Eintracht Frankfurt FYIs

Kick-Off: Tues. Oct 4, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Commerzbank-Arena

Competition: UCL Group D, Matchday 3 of 6

Liverpool Starting XI Predictions: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: E. Frankfurt 27% Tottenham 46% Draw 27%

UCL Group Standings: E. Frankfurt: 2nd, 3pts Tottenham 3rd, 3pts

Team News

Tottenham has a few injuries, but it is nowhere near being as dire as some other clubs. Here we have collated the latest comments from manager Antonio Conte regarding the players still in the treatment room.

Dejan Kulusevski (Thigh)

“Dejan came back from the national team with an injury. We hope nothing serious, but for sure, it’s a problem in his muscle, and we have to wait to have another MRI to understand the problem.” (Oct 1st)

Lucas Moura (Calf/Shin/Heel)

‘I’m really worried about this situation because he is not recovering…” (Oct 1st)

Ben Davies (Knee)

“He had an injury in the game vs Sporting, and he played [on]. Not a serious injury, I think. [for] the national team, he is not available. But I think after the international break” (Sept 17)

These three are the only first-team players missing for Spurs heading into this match.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Following their defeat in the North London Derby, this match represents a great opportunity for Spurs to get back on the winners’ list. Looking at the sides at face value, they should have no trouble doing just that. However, Eintracht Frankfurt are the Europa League champions. Discount them at your own peril.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories