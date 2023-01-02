Tottenham Team News at Crystal Palace: Kulusevski, Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, who assumed the reins of the team in November 2021, said that it was ludicrous to think of his current side as true Premier League title contenders.

“I remember very well in the summer, at the start, people talked about Tottenham as title contenders, but in my experience it was a bit crazy to read this,” Conte said.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday Jan 4, 8pm GMT, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 43% Draw 28% Crystal Palace 29%

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Tottenham LDWLW Crystal Palace WLLWW

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th 30pts Crystal Palace 11th 22pts

“To become a title contender, to become a team ready to fight to win something you need to have a solid foundation. That means to have 14 or 15 strong players, quality and the other young players to develop.”

Up next is a London derby at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Let’s look at the Spurs team news situation.

Dejan Kulusevski missed out on the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, on New Year’s weekend, due to a muscular issue, but he is back with the team now. The Swede may be able to play, and if he is match fit, then he should start.

Yves Bissouma will miss out as he hit enough yellow cards to earn himself a suspension. Meanwhile Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out of commission due to injury.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories