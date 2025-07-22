Tottenham Hotspur visits Luton Town for a preseason friendly that has a natural, built-in storyline: goal keeper Josh Keeley. The 22-year-old is shifting from one side in this match to the other. Keeley, who spent last season out on loan at Leyton Orient, is leaving Tottenham and joining Luton for an undisclosed transfer fee. His contract duration is undisclosed as well.

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s newsworthy- one player switching clubs right before the two sides meet each other in a summer friendly.

Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town FYIs

Competition: Preseason Friendly

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, Saturday July 26

Location: Kenilworth Road, Luton, UK

“He is an excellent shot-stopper and can play out from the back and sweep up behind the defence,” Luton manager Matt Bloomfield is quoted by the official club site. Otherwise there is not much else to say here, from a team news perspective, for Spurs. No doubt that’s refreshing for them, given how injury-ravaged they were last season; all campaign long.

Richarlison, still likely to leave the club this summer, has built up match fitness to the point where he could start here. Doing so would provide a good audition, potentially, for wherever his new destination might be.

Cristian Romero is perhaps supposedly to be on the move too, this transfer window, but nothing is materializing right now. Maybe he puts in good form here, and then restarts interest from new potential suitors.

