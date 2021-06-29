Harry Kane Must Wake Up for England, Says Sven Goran Eriksson

Sven Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has told Ladbrokes that Harry Kane “needs to wake up” in order for his country to win Euro 2020.
The forward came into this tournament on the back of an outstanding season, topping the Premier League in both goals and assists. Though he hasn’t scored or assisted yet at this tournament, the Round of 16 clash against Germany would be the perfect time to do so.
Eriksson was asked about his former team’s chances of winning the trophy. The Swede responded by talking about the captain:
“Harry Kane has to wake up and arrive at the European Championships now. Everyone knows what he can do, but for some reason, he hasn’t been successful so far in this tournament. I think it will come; he can win the Euros for England.”
The former manager also touched upon the attacking riches that the English team has. Eriksson made it a point to talk about both Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish as he told Ladbrokes:
“Southgate has so many attacking options, but for me Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling must play from the start. I don’t know if he’s going to start the game, but Jack Grealish is the game-changer.
“He’s fantastic. But there are so many other options. It’s good to have these options, but at the same time, you need balance – especially for the game against Germany.”
It would provide a significant boost to England’s chances if Kane contributed more. The role of the English forward is different from what he does at Tottenham, and that could be having an adverse effect on his performances.
As the leader of the Three Lions, the Spurs forward has an important role in guiding the team to glory.
Kane needs to perform at the standard we have seen him do, time and time again, for his club. It will be now or never for Kane and England, or else they will once again be knocked out of a major competition without reaching their full potential.
