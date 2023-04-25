Tottenham Team News vs Man United: Kane, Stellini, Lloris, Davies

Kudos to Tottenham Hotspur for the announcement they made a couple hours ago- they will refund the money of their supporters who made the trip to Newcastle, where they saw their favorite team utterly destroyed by the hosts, 6-1. The loss cost Interim manager Cristian Stellini his job, as he experimented with a back four formation, and the results were disastrous- conceding five goals in the first 20+ minutes.

Stellini and the rest of the staff are sacked now, save for Ryan Mason, who will once again, serve as caretaker manager of Spurs to finish out a season where the original gaffer was terminated.

The players have a message for our fans who went to Newcastle on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/HFfmo8R2iH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 25, 2023

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. April 27, 8:15, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 39% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur LLWDD Manchester United WWWLD

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 53 pts, 32 mp Manchester United 4th, 56 pts, 30 mp

This is getting to be like the Fast and Furious movie franchise- how many times can you honestly recycle the same old storyline and expect people to be engaged? Harry Kane is the new Gareth Bale- incessantly linked to United, but never actually moving there.

Still, numerous outlets are going with this today, so I guess we are obligated to mention it. After all, Kane is in the final year of his contract, and he wants to win trophies in his career. It really doesn’t seem like that will happen at Spurs.

Manchester United have reportedly started to make attempts to find out what it will take to sign Harry Kane ??? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2023

Tottenham Team News

Moving on to the fitness front, team captain Hugo Lloris was withdrawn at halftime at St. James Park (lucky for him he got to leave early) with a hip issue that sounds like it is rather problematic, according to the player himself. Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies were passed fit enough to make the bench at Newcastle, and indeed what a treat they got to experience in getting to watch that match.

The duo will be in contention for a starting assignment here.

Meanwhile Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain out as long-term injury absentees. It remains to be seen if/when any of the quartet will return this season.

