Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

It’s an all front line edition of Tottenham Hotspur transfer talk, covering star attacking players Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane. Let’s start with Son, who’s being recruited by Saudi Arabian Pro League champions Al Ittihad, a club that recently signed former Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema.

They are also working on finalizing a deal for Chelsea midfield maestro N’Golo Kante, while simultaneously offering Son a deal worth €30m (£25.6m) per season.

That comes out an eye-popping £492,000 a week, and if you’re scoring at home that’s 300K more than the £192,000 per week Son currently makes at White Hart Lane.

You seriously could not blame the face of South Korean football if he were to take the money and run. However, he’s not going to.

Son addressed the transfer talk while on international duty with the rest of his countrymen.

“I’ve many things to do in Premier League,” he told the media (quotes transcribed by Sky Sports). “Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important. I’ll prepare well when I’m back to Spurs.

“I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League.”

So there you have it, some things are more important than money.

Moving on to his line mate, Harry Kane, he is now no longer wanted by Manchester United. So thus ends that long-running transfer saga. Good riddance.

He is also now no longer wanted by Real Madrid, according to this article published at Team Talk. So who is going after the Tottenham Talisman then? A report from Le Parisien says Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix now.

That makes perfect sense given how they need to replace Lionel Messi, and lord only knows what’s going to happen with Kylian Mbappe.

All of it seems a bit far-fetched though. When all is said and done, Kane may stay out his contract in North London, and then just walk for free next summer.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

