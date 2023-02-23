The Sports Bank

Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Chelsea: Kane, Son, Bissouma

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is expected to be passed as fully match fit despite recent media reports indicating that he missed out on training this week. He seems to be fine, as if there is a supposed issue, it hasn’t even been specified. Heung-min Son was dropped in the last London derby, the win over West Ham United last Sunday, but he did come off the bench to score the second goal, so maybe he stays on the bench here?

Or does he go back into the first team now? Hard to say because again, if something is going on with him, in terms of a fitness issue, it has not been specified at this time.

Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 26, 1:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News:    Tottenham    Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions:  Tottenham    Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in AmericaLINK

PL Form:  Tottenham  WLWWL    Chelsea  LDDDW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th    42pts   Chelsea 10th    31pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham  38%  Chelsea  33%  Draw 29%

Additional Tottenham Team News

So other than all that arcane stuff, here is the rest of the Tottenham news. Rodrigo Bentancur has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and he’s done for the season. Also Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) all remain out as long term injury absentees.

