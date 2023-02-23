Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Chelsea: Kane, Son, Bissouma

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is expected to be passed as fully match fit despite recent media reports indicating that he missed out on training this week. He seems to be fine, as if there is a supposed issue, it hasn’t even been specified. Heung-min Son was dropped in the last London derby, the win over West Ham United last Sunday, but he did come off the bench to score the second goal, so maybe he stays on the bench here?

Or does he go back into the first team now? Hard to say because again, if something is going on with him, in terms of a fitness issue, it has not been specified at this time.

Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 26, 1:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News: Tottenham Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Tottenham WLWWL Chelsea LDDDW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th 42pts Chelsea 10th 31pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 38% Chelsea 33% Draw 29%

Additional Tottenham Team News

So other than all that arcane stuff, here is the rest of the Tottenham news. Rodrigo Bentancur has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and he’s done for the season. Also Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) all remain out as long term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories