Harry Kane Faces Fitness Test for North London Derby, Says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho appears to be engaging in yet another round of mind games, a behavior with which he is synonymous, ahead of the North London Derby on Sunday.
Mourinho, while doing his media opportunity ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League vs LASK Linz, said his talisman and superstar, Harry Kane, faces a race against time to be fit for the rivalry clash on the weekend. Kane missed training, but Mourinho refused to elaborate on what the fitness/injury is.
Obviously, this changes the team news for tomorrow’s UEL clash, and now you can rule Kane out of taking a place on the bench for the match. He probably wasn’t going to play anyway, but Spurs may have wanted him in the team, just for an emergency situation.
“I’m not going to tell you the nature of his injury,” Mourinho said at his prematch press conference today. “I think he has a good chance [to play on Sunday]. I don’t want to lie.”
“I don’t wide to hide anything in relation to: ‘Oh, is he going to play or no.’ I think he is going to play. My feeling is he’s going to play.”
So there you have it, Kane should be able to feature in the North London Derby, but he might not, and the reason he won’t is something Mourinho won’t tell us, which we didn’t even know there was an issue until he discussed it today.
Ok, got it! This North London Derby will be quite unlike any other as it will actually see the top of the table team take on the 14th place side.
