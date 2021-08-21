Tottenham Team News vs Wolves: Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham make the trip up north to face Wolves after a week of contrasting results. The big talking point will be the possible inclusion of Harry Kane, but we’re here to take a look at who will miss out on this game.
Spurs made an excellent start to their season as they beat Manchester City last week. But on Thursday, during their UEFA Conference League playoff, they played a second-string side and lost to Pacos de Ferreira. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will obviously want a performance here that is much more akin to what was produced against the reigning Premier League champions on opening day.
Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 22 August Sunday
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Wolves (LDWLL) Tottenham (WWDWW)
One player who will not be part of the squad for Sunday’s game is midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman has submitted a transfer request as he seeks a move away from Spurs.
And there is still no clarity at all on the situation of Harry Kane so, it is expected that the striker won’t take part in this match as well.
Two players who will be pushing for a starting spot are Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon, both of whom impressed during Thursday’s defeat. There are no other issues for Nuno to worry about.
The Spurs boss’ knowledge about his former club should come in handy in how they approach this game. They were willing to be patient and wait for their chances against City, but will likely be a bit more forceful here on Sunday.
Wolves do like to sit back and wait for the counterattack so the visitors might have to change their approach.
For Spurs, the major threat comes from their front three, consisting of Heung-min Son, Lucas and Steven Bergwijn. Their pace and ability to break through the defence will be crucial in creating chances.
Son in particular will be looking to get onto the end of a few through balls, to add to his goal tally.
Tottenham have a great chance to get their second win from two games in the Premier League. Wolves do have some attacking talent, but it should be no match for the fiery frontline that Spurs have. Nuno and his team should triumphantly return from the Molineux.
