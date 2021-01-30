Tottenham Team News vs Brighton: Kane, Lo Celso, Alli, Reguilon

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion. There will be some changes to the team, and not by choice either.
Spurs suffered a big blow on Thursday as they lost Harry Kane to an injury in both ankles. He won’t be playing a part in this match, and it remains to be seen how long the striker will be out for. Tottenham are waiting on the swelling to go down in his ankles, so that they can perform a scan and assess the damage.
He could be out for up to several weeks. Ditto for Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has been out several weeks already with a hamstring injury.
And to add to this, Mourinho will also have to do without left back Reguilon for at least a couple weeks, due to a muscular injury. It is also doubtful as to whether Dele Alli will play any part in this match due to his uncertain future with the club. Mourinho has reportedly signed off on the Englishman’s departure to PSG, but it still needs to be sanctioned by Daniel Levy.
To deal with the unavailability of these players, the boss will have to adjust his line-up accordingly. For our Tottenham starting XI prediction go here.
Though their opponents are just above the relegation zone, Spurs must not think too much about that. If they are able to take control of the match in midfield, it will tilt the game in favour of the North Londoners. The biggest problem for Spurs will be to find a player who can replace Harry Kane. He is an intrinsic part of what the team is able to do on the pitch.
This will also put a little more pressure on Heung-min Son, who will now be tasked with more attacking responsibility.
Tottenham can get back into the title race with a win on Sunday. We have seen that the table keeps changing substantially with each passing week, such is the nature of the league, in what has been a wild season thus far. What’s important now is for Spurs to put the defeat to Liverpool behind them and focus on winning this next match.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind