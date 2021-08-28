Tottenham Team News vs Watford: Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Tottenham look to continue their impressive start in the Premier League when they host Watford on Sunday. As they look to claim a third win from three matches this season, what is their team news looking like?
Spurs had a challenge on their hands during the week when they played Pacos de Ferreira in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League playoffs. Powered by a brilliant performance from Harry Kane, they overturned the first-leg deficit and advanced to the group stages. A similar kind of display will be expected from the England captain in this one.
Tottenham vs Watford FYIs
Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, 29 August Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WWLWW) Watford (DWWLW)
All eyes will be on Kane as he is set to make his first start in the Premier League this season. After publicly declaring that he will stay with Spurs, the striker responded with a brace on Thursday. There was a slight fear that Heung-min Son could miss this game with a potential fitness issue, but that is not the case anymore.
One player who will miss out through injury is defender Joe Rodon. The situation of Tanguy Ndombele has not yet been cleared as the midfielder had put in a transfer request some time ago. The Frenchman is surely not going to be part of the matchday squad.
Sunday is a good chance for the north Londoners to add another three points to their kitty. Watford, as they showed against Aston Villa, are capable of putting together a good performance. Thus, they must not be taken lightly.
The return of the Son and Kane duo will be fascinating to see under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
Spurs love to counterattack, and the speed of Heung-Min Son coupled with the intelligence of the Englishman should lead to a lot of scoring opportunities.
Tottenham dug themselves out of a hole during the week and will feel much more confident about facing the Hornets. Powered by the return of their talisman, they should be getting the win here.
