It is official now- the Harry Kane era of Tottenham Hotspur football is now over. Kane was announced as a Bayern Munich player earlier today. After holding out as long as he could, Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy finally accepted an offer from Bayern for Kane, and it was reportedly in excess of €100 million ($110m).

Thus ended a very tedious transfer saga that had surrounded the 30-year-old captain of the England national team.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can’t wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 2pm, GTech Community Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Kane then passed his and signed his new deal, which will keep him in Bavaria until 2027 yesterday. Harry Kane is officially Mia San Mia now!

Harry Kane stopping for all fans, man what a guy and what an addition pic.twitter.com/7JSTGfzdiM — Tuchel Cam (@TuchelCam) August 12, 2023

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” the now former face of THFC said in a statement on the official Bayern Munich website.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

For Spurs, they are selling at the right time. Harry Kane is aged 30, and his transfer market value will only drop moving forward. After turning down an extension in North London, he was set to walk away on a free in 2024. Plus Tottenham are going nowhere, their competitive window closed.

Having finished eighth last season, their worst placement in 14 years, they now have absolutely no European football to speak of this season.

Simply put- it’s time to blow it all up. For Bayern Munich, they have a true replacement for Robert Lewandowski now (it just took another year!). It’s win-win-win.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories