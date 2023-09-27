Tottenham Team News vs Liverpool: Johnson, Maddison, Son

It is already time to start previewing the Premier League weekend, and we start at the top with the headliner fixture. Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Liverpool to North London, and they’ll do so with a new injury concern in summer signing Brennan Johnson.

The winger could bet set for some time on the sidelines, but there is good news, in that both James Maddison and Heung Min-Son are not injured, as many had feared.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 5:30pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 33% Draw `24% Liverpool 43%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 14 pts DWWWW Liverpool 2nd, 16 pts WWWWW

Tottenham Team News

Manager Ange Postecoglu, following the 2-2 draw in the North London Derby, provided a fitness update on Johnson, Maddison and Son.

“Not sure with Brennan, it seems like he felt something, I think his hamstring. We’ll assess that,” he said to the assembled media. “Madders and Sonny weren’t 100 percent going into the game but they got through it, which suggests that it’s nothing serious.”

We’ll see what happens with Johnson, but there is more good news (beyond Maddison and Son) as Giovani Lo Celso has apparently recovered from his hamstring issue.

Meanwhile you also have the quintet of long-term injury absentees: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Bryan Gil (groin) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle).

