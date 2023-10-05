Tottenham Team News at Luton Town: Johnson, Gil, Lo Celso

Brennan Johnson, Tottenham’s deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest is very likely to miss out on the trip to Luton Town on Saturday. He suffered a hamstring injury in the North London derby, and hasn’t featured since. He wasn’t called up for Wales this imminent international break either.

Giovani Lo Celso (thigh) is probably going to miss out too, although he could feature again in the first match after the internationals.

Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Oct. 7, 2023, 12:30pm UK, Kenilworth Road

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 67% Draw `19% Luton Town 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 2nd, 17 pts WDWWW Luton Town 17th, 16 pts LWDLL

Team News for Both Sides

Bryan Gil (groin) could also be in the mix for that clash on Oct. 23 against Fulham. Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) is back in light training, but still quite a few weeks away.

Meanwhile the three long-term injury absentees: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle)

Switching over to Luton, Jordan Clark (undisclosed injury), Dan Potts (undisclosed problem), Gabriel Osho (knee) and former Arsenal man Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) are all ruled out of this one.

Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley (hamstring) and Tom Lockyer (undisclosed issue).

