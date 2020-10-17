Tottenham Hotspur Add Swansea City Defender Joe Rodon

Tottenham Hotspur closed a last minute deal on domestic deadline day, signing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon in an 11th hour transfer move. Still seeking help in central defense, but having had their top targets not work out for various reasons, the north London club added a centre back from the Welsh club on Friday.
Both sides officially announced the deal, which will keep Rodon at the club until 2025; at least on paper.
Tottenham and Swansea are finally completing the agreement for Joe Rodon. Permanent deal for €15m add ons included – paperworks to be signed soon. Run against time set to be won as per @mcgrathmike #THFC #Spurs
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2020
You can see more details on the deal in the tweet from Sky Sports Italy above, or read this story on it from ESPN, who report that Rodon will move over on “an initial £11 million with a further £4m in add-ons.”
Today was the final day for English clubs to sign players from another domestic outfit.
The club statement describes Rodon thusly: “Born in Llangyfelach, a village just outside Swansea, Joe, 22, has progressed through the youth ranks to become a key member of the first team at the Liberty Stadium.”
?? We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon on a permanent transfer from Swansea City, subject to international clearance. #WelcomeRodon ?? #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020
While the signing of Rodon is more or less only a minor deal, it certainly does fill an important need for the north London club. Overall, they are really starting to build a super club now at White Hart Lane. With household names like Jose Mourinho, Gareth Bale and Alex Morgan all plying their trade in the lilywhites, Tottenham Hotspur is becoming a bigger brand worldwide.
