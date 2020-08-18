Iconic Goalkeeper Joe Hart Officially Joins Tottenham Hotspur

As we covered extensively yesterday, former England, Manchester City, West Ham United and Burnley FC goalkeeper Joe Hart has made the move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Today, Spurs formally announced his arrival. With his last contract now expired, the former Three Lions No. 1 makes the move to White Hart Lane on a free transfer.
? Joe's first day at Hotspur Way!#THFC ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/UcpImNSzfP
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020
“I’ve got so much more to give in this game, I look forward to doing it in a Spurs shirt,” said the 33-year-old shot stopper.
“I’m here to help the team in any way I can, be it on the field, off the field, I’m here to try and push the Club forward. Whether my name is on the teamsheet or whether it’s not, it’s a squad effort and I know what it takes to win titles.”
At this point in his career, it’s a little surprising that Joe Hart didn’t make the move across the pond to America, and Major League Soccer. He’s at the age that’s right in the wheelhouse of so many star players in Europe who made that career move in recent years.
While he’s not going to be the first choice goalie with Spurs, or likely even the second, he’s still a living legend in English football, and the No. 1 on the 2014 World Cup team. A man who gave so much for City, there is even a mosaic honoring him on the club’s training pitch.
Go here for the first Joe Hart interview with his being a member of the north London side.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind