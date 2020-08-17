Joe Hart to Join Tottenham Hotspur on Free Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on their second major signing of the summer transfer window, in goalkeeper Joe Hart. (The first signing was Southampton FC midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg.)
The former England international and long time Manchester City star (who even has a stretch of the training pitch named for him at the club complex) is joining the club on a free transfer. He underwent his medical today, according to BBC’s Simon Stone.
Joe Hart having medical @SpursOfficial. Will join Lloris and Gazzaniga.
— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 17, 2020
Hart was the Three Lions No. 1 at the 2014 World Cup, but his career, for both country and club, took a downward turn when he fell out of favour when Pep Guardiola arrived at City in 2016.
He then went out on with loans to Torino and West Ham United before a small money 2018 move to Burnley FC.
However, he lost his place to Tom Heaton midway through his first season with the Clarets. This past season, the second of his two-year deal, he was buried on the bench behind Nick Pope. He is expected to be second or third string at White Hart Lane.
Various outlets, all across the world, are reporting that the 33-year-old will be joining the north London side, but we have additional transfer gossip for you as well.
Maybe this news isn’t exactly “here we go” level, but the reporter synonymous with that phrase posted a few hours ago about Hart, contract extension talks with current No. 1 Hugo Lloris and potential swap deal that is not likely to happen, at least not for now.
Tottenham have reached an agreement with Joe Hart to sign him as a free agent, here we go ?
Spurs are also considering to open talks soon to extend Hugo Lloris contract. No chances atm to include Ivan Perisic in a swap deal with Inter for Ndombele. ?? #THFC #Spurs #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020
Overall, this is a bit surprising of a move. It really seemed like MLS was the next logical step for him at this time. It will be interesting to see if Joe Hart can get in a game against City this upcoming season.
