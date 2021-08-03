Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Joe Hart, Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on a couple of deals, according to the latest updates from noted journalist Fabrizio Romano. Spurs have only recently become active in this transfer window, during the past few weeks, as they have now brought in two exciting talents.
They are not done with their business and need to add further quality to their ranks. The Italian journalist posted an update on Twitter regarding goalkeeper Joe Hart who was wanted by Celtic.
Done deal and here-we-go. Joe Hart joins Celtic on a permanent deal from Tottenham, £15k per week as salary. Medical and official announcement this week. ??? #Celtic #THFC
Confirmed as advanced one week ago… and Celtic are still working on Buta as new fullback option ?? https://t.co/G955DOOmy4
“Done deal and here-we-go. Joe Hart joins Celtic on a permanent deal from Tottenham, £15k per week as salary. Medical and official announcement this week.”
There was also some good news for the north Londoners in their quest to sign a new centre back and bring in someone to replace Toby Alderweireld as Romano tweeted:
“Cristian Romero is one step away from Tottenham. Final official bid around €50m now on the table from Spurs – Atalanta are expected to accept soon. NO Barcelona, never been in the race.”
Cristian Romero is one step away from Tottenham. Final official bid around €50m now on the table from Spurs – Atalanta are expected to accept soon. NO Barcelona, never been in the race. ??? #THFC
Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral as replacement on loan with buy option. ??
Both of these moves are good for the club as in the case of Hart, the veteran would not have gotten many chances with Pierluigi Gollini coming in. And Romero is an excellent replacement for the Belgian defender, who recently departed.
New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo likes to deploy a 5-2-3 formation as seen from his time with Wolves. Having centre backs who are mobile and can pass efficiently is necessary for the system to work. The Argentine from Atalanta is blessed in this regard, having blossomed under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini.
There is still quite some time left in the window and it will not be a surprise if we see more moves from the north Londoners. The future of Harry Kane has been thrown into further doubt, with the striker skipping training yesterday.
How they handle this situation will determine how the upcoming season goes.
Tottenham are close to signing one of the best young centre backs from Serie A and it is another smart move made by them this window. Romero will certainly help improve the defence and fit into the system that they are most likely to use.
Spurs really need a creative attacking midfielder in the same mould as Modric and Coutinho. Another central defender would also be necessary to be truly competitive.
Spurs need in some world class players in the attacking role ie Ericksen,Debryne, modric, etc howeve their problem in last seasons were at the backline which i think christian romero can be good for that problem. Johnson poe the sports master.