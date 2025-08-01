Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on another significant summer signing. This time, it’s attacking midfielder Joao Palhinha, who moves over from Bayern Munich for a loan fee of £4.3 million, as part of a deal that includes an option-to-buy priced at £27m. That’s a very significant drop off in valuation, in just one year, when you consider his transfer last summer.

Fulham sold the Portugese forward/midfielder to Bayern for a deal worth up to £47.4m in 2024.

🚨⚪️ João Palhinha has completed his medical as new Tottenham player. 🇵🇹 Formal steps to follow between clubs after deal agreed on loan with salary covered by #THFC… and €30m buy option clause, not mandatory. pic.twitter.com/eySIuecJgv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2025

Palhinha, 30, has three years left on his current Bayern deal, but he is obviously not part of Vincent Kompany’s plans, and thus must find a new destination to get regular playing time.

Per the Daily Mail, Tottenham will cover all of his substantial wages this summer.

Coinciding with his arrival is the departure of Mikey Moore, 18, who goes on a season long loan to Rangers.

According to The Guardian, that deal reportedly does not include an option to buy. It is expected that Yves Bissouma could leave this summer, and the Palhinha arrival could speed that up.

Joao Palhinha becomes Spurs’ third major signing behind Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai this summer transfer window. Tottenham will play at Bayern for a preseason friendly on Thursday.

