James Maddison Having Tottenham Medical Ahead of £40m Move

Welcome to the 2023 summer transfer window Tottenham Hotspur! The North London club is making a statement signing, as they procured midfielder and English international James Maddison from Leicester City.

According to all the breaking news men in the business, this is a done deal, as the Leicester star will undergo his Spurs medical today.

There embedded above is the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Meanwhile ESPN reports that Maddison will sign a five year deal, on a move that comes with a transfer fee “in the region of £40 million ($50.7m).”

Newcastle were also said to be interested. Kudos to James Maddison, and his handlers, for cleaning up a little situation from the past- one that could make for a bit of awkwardness (to say the least). See the tweet below:

Overall, this transfer transaction is win-win-win. James Maddison gets to stay in the top flight next season. Spurs get started on their midfield makeover, and Leicester get a badly needed cash infusion.

