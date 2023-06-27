It looks like Tottenham Hotspur are moving closer towards signing their first big name player of the summer transfer window, in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. The Foxes were not interested in selling, this past January, but they are willing to unload the English international now, given their need to raise revenue.

Having been relegated to the Championship now, their revenue streams aren’t exactly flowing like they used to, and Maddison provides an opportunity to cash in.

According to Sky Sports, there is “cautious optimism” that a deal can be done, with Tottenham the favorites to sign the attacking mid. Newcastle and AC Milan are also said to be keen. Writes Sky reporter Darmesh Sheth: “One source has claimed there is a small gap in valuation, which is being worked on, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.”

Other outlets describe the current situation as Tottenham being “in pole position” and in the midst of “advanced talks.

The 30-year-old English international is considered to be among the elites, in the entire world, at his position.

He’s very well regarded by new incoming manager Ange Postecoglu, who is looking to rebuild the midfield this summer. A lot of positions at Tottenham need upgrades and revamping, with the middle of the park near the top of the list.

Maddison was named to the England squad that reached the knockout round at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but didn’t participate due to a knee injury.

He has escaped the massive Leicester sell-off (a big reason why they got relegated) to this point, but it appears now that the time is right for him to move on.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories