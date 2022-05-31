Ivan Perisic Joins Tottenham on a Free Transfer from Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Croatia international Ivan Perisic, on a free transfer, from Inter Milan. The 33-year-old winger will join, via a Bosman transfer, once his current contract at the San Siro expires at the end of next month.
The forward will now be reunited with Antonio Conte, someone with which he’s certainly won some things, for a two-year deal.
Let’s get down to business ? pic.twitter.com/VBqCKsONe1
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022
“We respect his decision. He wanted to try Premier League challenge and we did our best, we wish him all the best”.
Said Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
“I’m really excited to start with my new sports family, it’s going to be my home,” Perisic said to the club’s site.
“When I got the contact from the coach and sporting director [Fabio Paratici] I told them that I really wanted to come here, and to the Premier League since 2009 when I started playing professionally in Belgium. This is the moment and I can’t wait.
“It’s a privilege work with a coach like this, we did well at Inter – we won the league after ten or 11 years. It was really a perfect year. I’m really happy to see him again, he lives football. Every minute, every hour, every day. Even when he’s sleeping, he’s thinking about football. I like his character and I know we’re going to do a great job here.
“I was watching the last two, three games. After beating Arsenal it was obvious that Tottenham would be in the Champions League and it’s also good for me because I want to play the best games.”
Tottenham are from down after signing Ivan Perisic, as the club just announced, last week that the ownership in injecting a massive cash infusion into the club. Conte will have a big transfer war chest to work with this summer window.
