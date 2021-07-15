Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Ings, Vlahovic, Tomayisu, Kounde

As Tottenham Hotspur head into the upcoming season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, they are in serious danger of falling further down the Premier League table. Coming off a very disappointing seventh place finish, they have done little to nothing in the summer transfer window.
And when you’re standing still, you’re actually falling behind, in reality. A number of players have been linked with a move to north London, but none of them appear close to being a part of Nuno’s new setup.
Adding anybody would be an exciting signing at this point, but at the moment, Southampton centre forward Danny Ings is reported to be the top transfer target. This is according to The Telegraph, who report that he “would be worth around £20 million in the current market, given his age and contractual status.”
Getting a deal done for the 29-year-old English international could be tough though! As it has widely been reported that the relationship between the two clubs is frosty. That’s because the Southampton club maintains a sense of soreness over how the Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg signing went down last summer.
Another striker being linked with Tottenham is Dusan Vlahovic, who is wanted by several other clubs. However, according to the Daily Mail, ACF Fiorentina will reward him for his fine 2020/21 season by offering him a bumper new deal. Arsenal and Spurs are said to be the most interested, and in order to ward off that pursuit, the Serie A side will look to increase his weekly salary, which is currently “just” £28,000 a week.
I mean, c’mon, how can you feed your kids on that, right? (over $2m annual).
Elsewhere, we might finally have a real signing! It’s supposedly close, and it takes the form of AC Milan defender Takehiro Tomayisu. The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old is on the verge of joining Spurs, who will spend approximately £15m plus add-ons for the Japanese international.
Sports Mole has more at this link. Finally, sticking with the centerback position, Jules Kounde is determined to leave Sevilla, but he’s not interested in going to Tottenham, claims Metro.
