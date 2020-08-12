Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Hojberg, Walker-Peters

The Tottenham Hotspur summer transfer window got started on Tuesday as the north London club announced a new arrival, one of their players out on loan officially joined a new team on a permanent basis and chatter around the next potential target escalated.
Spurs officially introduced the arrival of Southampton FC midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg while defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who joined the south coast club on loan in January, became a member of Saints on a permanent basis.
Additionally, Tottenham are ramping up their efforts to sign Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar.
Regarding Hojberg, the 25-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025. He will wear the No. 5 shirt.
“What was very important for me is that I wanted to play in a club where I could see myself for many years,” Hojbjerg said in a video posted on Tottenham’s official verified Twitter account.
“Tottenham was just the one. I’m very proud… I think there’s a fantastic future ahead for the club. And I wanted so much to be a part of that.”
He scored five goals in his 134 career appearances at the St. Mary’s.
Walker-Peters, 23, joins Saints on a five year deal after putting on an impressive display in the restart.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “It was not easy for Kyle when he arrived here. He needed some time to adapt to our style of play, and then we had this period where we could not be together as a team.
“But you could see from how he performed when we came back that he had worked a lot in this time, both on his physical condition and also on his understanding of our own game. It says a lot to me about this player that he was able to do this.”
“He is a very good fit for our style. He is a young, intelligent player, and he is very good on the ball, with good quickness and an ability to play this intense style that we like.
Walker-Peters added: “I’m delighted to have signed here. The last few months on loan have been great for me and a lot of fun too. I’ve really enjoyed my football, the atmosphere here and also the style of play.
“The club definitely fits the way I like to play, and I hope that people were able to see that during the last month or so of the season.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind