Jose Mourinho Praises ‘confident’ Heung-Min Son After Win

Tottenham Hotspur won their Europa League playoff against Macedonian side Shkendija tonight and their manager, Jose Mourinho, lauded the impact of forward Heung-min Son as per Football London.
Spurs came into the game needing a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the group stage alive. The North Londoners were given a tough fight by the home side, but eventually superior quality came through. Goals from Erik Lamela, Son and Harry Kane powered them to a 3-1 win on the road.
The South Korean has been in great form this young season and he continued that on Thursday. He got on the scoresheet and contributed with two assists as well. Starting as the striker in place of Kane, his influence grew as the game went on.
This was acknowledged by Jose Mourinho. Speaking to the press after the game, the Portuguese boss lauded Son for his efforts. His partnership with the England forward was crucial in getting Tottenham the win.
The boss also told Football London:
“He is confident, he is happy. He is not a striker so playing against a low block team like Shkendija was not easy for him. When Harry came to the game and Sonny started coming from the left it’s more his natural habitat and he had his chance and he scored a goal which was very important for us.”
This was an important victory for Spurs as they are a step closer to ensuring European football for the season. They have one more hurdle left to cross and will be banking on players such as Heung-Min Son to take them through it.
The tight schedule for the London side keeps going with another Premier League game on Sunday. As for the Europa League, they will be taking on Maccabi Haifa on the 1st of October in the final playoff match.
Tottenham got their League form back on track with a convincing win over Southampton last Sunday, so this win in Macedonia means it's back to back victories, and now you have a building of momentum. Mourinho will be hoping that his star forward duo will be able to keep up their form. If Son and Kane are able to play this well, there is no telling how far Spurs will be able to go in 20/21.
