Heung Min-Son: Key Player for Manchester City in EFL Cup Final

Tottenham will be at Wembley on Sunday to face off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. With Harry Kane a doubt for the game, their hopes of getting a trophy will fall on the shoulders of one man.
In what can de described as Spurs’ most important match since the Champions League final in 2019, they finally have a chance to end their trophy drought. This goes all the way back to 2008 when they last won the League Cup beating Chelsea.
Accomplishing this feat against a juggernaut City side will be a tough challenge. But with Heung-min Son in their team, the North Londoners may really be able to pull off a heist. He is a versatile attacker who is excellent at both finishing and creating chances, and that is evident by the 20 goals that he has scored in all competitions this season.
Containing the Korean will be a real test for the City defence. The impact that the 28-year-old has on the final third will depend a lot on where he plays. If Spurs push Heung-Min Song up front, it reduces the impact of his runs behind the defence. But this is where the forward might end up playing.
The other, more logical solution, would be to do what the team did against Southampton during the week. By employing Lucas Moura as a false nine, it allowed Son to slot into his preferable starting spot. On the wings, the Korean will be able to use his incredible balance and pace to trouble the opposition and the Brazilian can pick out a pass.
It will most likely be Kyle Walker playing across Son and the Englishman will find it difficult to keep the Spurs man quiet. If he doesn’t get any help from the winger playing ahead of him, then it would be almost impossible for Walker to get hold of the Korean.
Tottenham know all about the importance of this game and will give it their absolute best. If Son can have a good game, there is a good chance that we will see interim manager Ryan Mason win silverware in just his second game as a manager.
