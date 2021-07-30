Tottenham Transfer Talk: Joe Hart, Japhet Tanganga, Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham are willing to let go of a number of senior team players, including the likes of Joe Hart and Japhet Tanganga, per a report from Sky Sports.
Spurs have been active this summer as they have already signed two players in Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini. They need to invest in their squad if they want to challenge the rest of the top six this season, under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
According to the report, Scottish club Celtic have made an approach to sign Hart, who only has one year left on his contract.
And as for Tanganga, Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in taking him on a loan deal. The defender would prefer to stay in the Premier League and there has been interest from Burnley and Southampton.
Sky Sports state that the north Londoners would be willing to let go of other players such as Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko. They are looking to make sales in order to raise funds for the talent that will be brought in.
Spurs have already managed to sell Juan Foyth, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld this summer.
It is important for the Lilywhites to let go of some of their excess players so that they can free up room for those coming in. They are currently negotiating a transfer for Cristian Romero who would cost a significant amount.
By raising funds, that investment would not seem so huge anymore.
The north Londoners should look to offload a player like Hart who will not be getting many chances. The presence of Hugo Lloris and the arrival of Gollini pretty much ensures that the Englishman will not play much.
Another advantage, apart from improving the squad is that this kind of investment could help change Harry Kane’s mind and he ends up staying.
That would be the best news for the north Londoners. Tottenham finished outside of the top six last season and would want to do better under Nuno in 2021/22.
Getting their manager some top-quality talent will certainly help in this regard. With a few more sales, Spurs should be able to afford more of their targets.
